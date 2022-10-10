Students with disabilities determined to pursue academic excellence

JOHOR BAHRU: Her determination to become independent has inspired Nur Hanis Zainalabidin, a person with disability (PwD) to pursue a Bachelor of Psychology degree in Human Resource Development at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) here.

The 19-year-old, who suffers from pseudoachondroplasia, a rare bone growth disorder or dwarfism since birth, said the faith entrusted by her parents had fueled her spirit to do well for herself and forget about her disability.

“This is the first time I’m in a hostel and away from my family, I think I can be independent. If I don’t do it now, when?,“ the youngest of four siblings asked reporters after the New Student Registration Session at UTM here today.

Nur Hanis from Parit Sulong, Batu Pahat, who stands at 121 centimetres tall said since her movements were limited, she relies on a cane for support. She also gets tired easily and walking for over 200 metres can cause her to develop fever.

However, that will not stop her from pursuing her dreams and remains determined to get excellent results and aspires to serve in the field of human resources.

Another PwD, Nur Billahizzah Razib, 20, who suffers from cerebral palsy due to a spinal nerve disorder is excited and can’t wait to start her studies in a similar field, Bachelor of Science in Human Resource Development.

The second child of three siblings from Seri Medan, Batu Pahat said while she can walk like a normal person, she gets tired easily and hopes her studies at the university will not be affected and progress smoothly.

“Usually I will feel pain in the back of my body if I’m too tired. Thank goodness, I am able to continue my studies here because every year I have to undergo an examination at the Sultanah Aminah Hospital, Johor Bahru,“ she said.

Earlier, UTM Vice-Chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Ahmad Fauzi Ismail said the university accepted a total of 3,558 full-time undergraduates for the 2022/2023 academic session.

He said of that number, 3,401 students will register for studies at the UTM campus here and 157 at the UTM campus in Kuala Lumpur.

Ahmad Fauzi said a total of 567 international students from 35 countries including Bangladesh, Brunei Darussalam, China, Ecuador, Indonesia, Egypt, Pakistan and Yemen also received offers to study at UTM during the new academic session. - Bernama