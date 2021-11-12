Studies show efficacy of Pfizer vaccine as booster dose

PUTRAJAYA: The findings from studies conducted abroad including Thailand, Chile and Turkey showed good efficacy of the Comirnaty vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech as a booster dose.

Institute for Clinical Research director Dr Kalaiarasu M. Peariasamy said the Comirnaty vaccine is currently used as a booster dose in Malaysia.

“For young people and those over 65, the Pfizer vaccine given as a booster dose shows an increase in immunity. This is at a high level,“ he told a press conference on the latest developments of Covid-19 here today.

Also present was Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

Dr Kalaiarasu said studies in Chile showed increased effectiveness against infection between 56 percent and 80 percent after receiving the Coronavac booster shot.

When boosting heterologously with the Comirnaty and AstraZeneca, the effectiveness improved to 90 percent and 93 percent respectively.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham urged those who have received their vaccine booster appointment dates to show up for their jabs.

“We found that 40 percent did not show up for their booster jabs,“ he said.

He added that AstraZeneca and Sinovac had submitted data for the use of their vaccines as boosters and it would be reviewed at the next Drug Control Authority meeting on Nov 17. — Bernama