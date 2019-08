JOHOR BARU: A study conducted by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) from 1970s until present found no evidence that could link acrylonitrile to cancer.

This dismisses the allegation that the acrylonitrile gas detected in Pasir Gudang recently could pose carcinogenic risk to humans.

Johor deputy director of Health (Public Health) Dr Shaharom Nor Azian Che Mat Din said the risk of either cancer or the long-term effects on health was strongly related to the level of exposure to the gas.

However, Shaharom Nor Azian said she was informed by the Department of Environment that the level of exposure experienced by recent victims of air pollution was not high and only “occasional”.

“When we look at the symptoms, they only have them for a while. This means that the exposure is very little, the risk of having a long-term health effect is very low, but this is the probability,“ she said this when replying to a question from a resident during a townhall session on Pasir Gudang current issues here today.

She said another gas, namely acrolein that was also detected at the site, was categorised as “unclassified” for cancer. — Bernama