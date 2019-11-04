Study on Cross-Boundary Pollution Act to complete Jan 2020

KUALA LUMPUR: The three-month study on the direction and impact of the Cross-Boundary Pollution Act is expected to be completed in January next year, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Minister Yeo Bee Yin said the study would be conducted by a special committee led by legal and environmental experts.

“The ministry has held meetings and consultations with legal and environmental experts from the Attorney-General’s Chambers and several local universities to discuss the needs of drafting the Cross-Boundary Pollution Act, but not limited to haze.

“Based on the consultation, a study will be conducted first to determine the impact and the direction of the proposed legislation,“ she said when winding up debate on the Supply Bill 2020 for the ministry in the house.

Once the study is completed, it would be brought to the Cabinet for approval before a draft is being prepared, she added.

Yeo said RM3 million had been allocated to enhance the research and development (R&D) and technology as well as to develop the effective methods to prevent fires on peat soil.

Malaysia is currently using old and conventional methods to extinguish and prevent peat fires, she said.

“There are not many innovations in this field. We hope that with the R&D ‘seed fund’ from the ministry and the encouragement for international R&D cooperation, more effective, cheaper and scalable methods will be found as soon as possible,” she said. — Bernama