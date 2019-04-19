Study on MA63 expected to be completed by June 2019

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (pix) said the study on the 1963 Malaysia Agreement (MA63) is expected to be completed in June 2019.

He said the MA63 Interim Report Preparation Meeting will be held in Sabah from April 22 to 24.

“If there are any issues regarding Article 8 under MA63 that wished to be highlighted by people’s representatives concerning the rights of Sabah to be included as an additional issue to the issues which have already been raised by the state government, they are most welcome to do so.

“If there are any (issues), I hope the elected representatives can state them specifically, with justifications and recommendations to facilitate discussions and studies by the federal government,“ he said during the winding-up speech of the Chief Minister’s Department at the Sabah State Assembly sitting yesterday.

Mohd Shafie also expressed his gratitude to all Sabah state assemblymen for agreeing to support the effort to claim the state’s rights as contained in MA63.

“This agreement (among the assemblymen) shows that the state is united for the benefit of the people,” he added. — Bernama