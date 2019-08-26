Study on National Digital ID to begin in Sept

HULU LANGAT: The Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will conduct a study to identify the National Digital ID framework starting next month.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Gobind Singh Deo said that the study will run for nine months, starting this September, and will enable the Ministry to find a proper mechanism for the implementation of the National Digital ID in Malaysia. It will consider the needs of the people and businesses.

“It (the study) will take into account Malaysia’s unique contexts including the existing MyKad and private infrastructures while identifying the much needed new policies,” said Gobind at the launch of the Perkhidmatan e-Dagang Setempat (PeDAS) at Beranang today (Aug 26).

In addition to safer, more secure and easy online transactions, the minister said that the National Digital ID will also look into providing more access to products and services. The results of the study will be brought to the Cabinet meeting .

On why the need for this new National Digital ID, Gobind said, “The government is always striving to strengthen existing digital infrastructures so that the people can enjoy the benefits.”

Moreover, he added that Digital Identity (Digital ID) offers a unique representation of a person’s identity. It provides access to digital services and can be used to carry out transactions online in a more secure manner through an authentication process.

The Government is currently looking at providing a verifiable platform of trust in the form of a National Digital ID to curb fraud and cheating.