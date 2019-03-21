Study on UEC recognition to be completed in July

KUALA LUMPUR: The full report on a policy study of the recognition of the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) will be completed in July before it is tabled to the Cabinet.

Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik (pix) said the study which began in October last year contained the outcome of all discussions from various aspects including economics, social and education.

“Any proposal made to the government must be studied comprehensively, taking into consideration the views of parties from various fields and cannot be made in a hurry,” he said in a press conference to introduce the UEC policy team here today.

The team is lead by the founder of the Centre for the Study and Documentation of Traditional Malay Performances (Pusaka) Eddin Khoo Bu Eng as well as members of the Muslim Youth Movement of Malaysia (ABIM) Mohamad Raimi Ab Rahim and president of the Malaysia-China Chamber of Commerce Datuk Tan Yew Sing.

Maszlee said so far, the team had conducted 14 interview sessions involving 34 slots with personalities and organisations, and the information-gathering process was still on-going.

He was confident that the outcome of the study would give a more comprehensive, clear and unbiased view of the situation.

The UEC is the unified examination for Independent Chinese Secondary Schools which does not follow the national education system.

The recognition for the UEC was one of the promises made in the Pakatan Harapan Manifesto in the 14th General Election. — Bernama