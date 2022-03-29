Study packages forced on students rather than giving them choices

SHAH ALAM: Flexible attendance and class participation, which are aspects of the new 2022/2023 school term that began on March 21, have generated excitement among students and parents.

However, some are unhappy over the subjects they are forced to take instead of being given a choice based on their interests.

Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) candidates are also concerned about whether the Covid-19 endemic phase would affect their studies and examination results.

Checks with academicians revealed that although students are allowed to choose subjects for the SPM examination, they do not always have the final say in the matter.

Students are only offered subject packages based on their Form Three Assessment examination results.

There are several subject packages offered by government schools – Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Pure Science, as well as Arts and Humanities.

Checks by theSun with a secondary school teacher revealed that her school does not encourage students to choose subject packages.

“Our school has limited resources. It is not only the money but also the facilities and manpower available to teach students according to the subject packages of their choice,” she said.

The biology teacher, who wished to remain anonymous, said she understood that not all students have the same aptitude. However, she believed that the school made decisions based on what it could offer.

She added this would help prevent further complications for students.

“Of course, we will not offer a pure science subject package to a student who has failed science and mathematics in Form Three. We will offer a different package that we believe the student can cope with.”

Another teacher in Kuala Selangor said her school is more flexible about subject choices.

“Our school allows students to choose. However, if we feel a student’s choice is not suitable, we will discuss and give advice on the best option,” she said.

The accounts teacher, who also did not want to be named, said most of the time, after some discussion with students and their parents, they would opt for an appropriate subject package.

“We know our students. Most of them have been with us since Form One.

“So, we can advise them if we feel the subjects are too heavy or they should aim higher.

“Most of the time, we let students make the final choice.”

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Faculty of Education senior lecturer Dr Bity Salwana Alias said parents and teachers should at least allow Form Five students to choose subjects they wish to sit for in the SPM examination.

“They have the maturity to make such decisions and we should guide them if we feel they need it. Otherwise, let them choose their own paths for the future.”

Bity Salwana said all school subjects serve to promote intellectual and emotional balance in students.

“Students might not want to sit for a particular paper in the SPM, but attending classes such as Physical Education and Islamic Studies, for example, remain compulsory as they offer added value for their education.”

The Leadership and Education Policy lecturer said Malaysia should not only churn out intellectual students, but also all-rounders who can face challenges.