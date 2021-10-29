Study shows Malaysia needs to do more in protecting children from climate change

KUALA LUMPUR: Landslides and flash floods due to extreme weather patterns had cut off the only access road for the Orang Asli indigenous community living in Pos Kuala Mu, who send their children to schools on motorcycles.

A joint study by UNICEF Malaysia and two local universities found that during times of extreme weather patterns caused by climate change, only 58 per cent of children could attend school and the intensifying climate change presents serious risks for children in Malaysia.

The study also revealed a startling fact that not much attention has been paid on climate change effects on children, hence not all aspects of children’s rights adequately considered in Malaysia’s governance framework on climate and environment.

The findings of the report entitled ‘Impact of Climate Change on Children: A Malaysian Perspective’ (ICCC) suggested that Malaysia should do more in protecting children.

The report was launched by Deputy Secretary-General (Strategic) of Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development Dr Hishamuddin Mohd Hashim who represented the ministry's deputy minister Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff at the hybrid launch.

The report said children from the vulnerable group especially those from the indigenous communities and the urban poor need to be protected from the impact of climate change, by formulating child-sensitive climate change and environmental policies in the country.

The lead researcher of the study Prof Dr Mazrura Sahani from Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) said the report was based on three case studies conducted to relay the children's vulnerability and resilience towards the impacts of climate change and environmental degradation.

She said three locations were chosen for the study, with different geographical settings and communities comprising of marginalised communities in Pulau Gaya, Sabah, Temiar indigenous people of Pos Kuala Mu, Sungai Siput, Perak and B40 families (bottom 40 per cent in terms of household income) at PPR Sungai Bonus, Setapak in urban Kuala Lumpur.

Commenting further, Dr Mazrura said children in marginalised communities were more vulnerable to climate and environmental risks and that accelerated climate change and environmental degradation present serious risks for children.

“Overall, the study revealed the crucial interconnections through which climate change and environmental degradation affect children’s health and well-being in Malaysia,” she said.

Meanwhile, Dr Rashed Sarwar, UNICEF Representative to Malaysia and Special Representative to Brunei Darussalam said climate change is arguably the single greatest challenge to the realisation of children’s rights and threatens to undercut decades of global progress in improving children’s welfare.

“UNICEF as the world’s biggest organisation advocating for children’s rights will continue to take the lead in protecting the environmental rights of children and ensuring their healthy development and wellbeing,” he added.-Bernama