Suaram, Suhakam call for release of 142 children held under Poca

PETALING JAYA: Two human rights groups have called for the release of 142 children held under security laws.

Suara Rakyat Malaysia (Suaram) and the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) made the demand while asking Pakatan Harapan to fulfil its promise to repeal the Prevention of Crime Act 1951 (Poca) and Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma).

Suaram executive director Sevan Doraisamy said as of 2018, some 142 the Poca detainees were below the age of 18.

The groups demanded the children’s release nearly two years after former deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said more than 150 juveniles were held under detention without trial. Zahid did not state the reasons for the juveniles’ arrests, only that were being investigated.

“When the (previous) government introduced Poca and Sosma, it promised to use the laws only against hardcore criminals,” Sevan told a joint press conference with Suhakam at the latter’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur this morning.

“How hardcore are 16 and 17-year-olds? If they are suspected murderers, arrest them and apply the law on them in court. Do not use Poca.

“Poca should not be used on children. If the new government is committed enough, release all of them and give them due compensation.”

Suhakam commissioner Jerald Joseph said Malaysia is moving towards detention through trial to maintain public confidence in the courts to handle such cases and restore public confidence in the police.

“No matter how dangerous and worrying it may be, we must have confidence in the courts because the courts can handle it,” he said.

“Police must also do thorough investigations and charge somebody who has committed a crime and not simply detain them without trial.”