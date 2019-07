KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor plans to rejuvenate the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, also known as Subang Skypark, as the state continues to strengthen its aerospace portfolio.

Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said the state is in final discussions with Airbus, an international pioneer in the aerospace sector, to expand its facility in Subang, and the announcement on the project would be made before the state budget is tabled.

“We also want to include the participation of MBI (Menteri Besar Incorporated) owned companies,“ he said at a press conference after the launch of the Selangor: Regional Powerhouse forum here today.

In April, it was reported that Airbus Helicopters was expanding its presence in Malaysia by offering a wider range of products and services at its Subang facility, making Malaysia its regional hub for helicopter services, customer support and training.

This includes the opening of a new helicopter completion and delivery centre, the integration of all heavy maintenance and repair services for Southeast Asia at the facility, as well as the addition of a second flight crew training simulator.

Selangor accounts for about 62% of the total aerospace (business) in Malaysia.

Besides aerospace, Amirudin said, the state would also focus on other industries including electrical and electronics as well as food and beverages.

“The excellent socio-economic factors and infrastructure have made Selangor an attractive prospect for investment,“ he said.

In 2018, Selangor received RM10.87 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI), one of the highest in the country.

Selangor MBI chief executive officer Raja Shahreen Raja Othman said he was optimistic of securing over RM10 billion in FDI.

“That is our conservative target,“ he said. “We are definitely heading towards achieving our target.” – Bernama