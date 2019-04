SUBANG JAYA: The Subang Jaya Municipal Council (MPSJ)’s application to upgrade the status of the city council has been forwarded to the state government for approval.

MPSJ president Noraini Roslan said city council had fulfilled all criteria set by the Housing and Local Government Ministry to be granted city status and is awaiting further instructions from the state government before it submits its application to the ministry.

“I believe the state government still has a few considerations for us, and we are a big municipality in terms of population and economic activity. If we were granted city status, we would be the third city council in Selangor,“ she told reporters after launching MPSJ’s SmartGen programme and convention at Summit USJ today.

The other city councils in Selangor are the Petaling Jaya City Council and the Shah Alam City Council.

According to the Housing and Local Government Ministry’s website, some of the basic criteria that has to be fulfilled before the municipal council can apply for a city status is to have a population of more than 500,000 and to generate a yearly revenue of RM100 million.

Noraini also said MPSJ has one of the highest allocations for a local council in the country for maintenance purposes.

“We have RM30 million just to resurface the roads, RM7 million for potholes, RM7 million for lighting, RM7 million for drainage and RM75 million for cleaning and waste management services,“ she said.

She added that MPSJ is also in the process of amending the Local Draft Plan 2035 with the focus on making transit-based development.

“We will outline the LRT, MRT and bus routes within Subang Jaya and work together with developers to utilise whatever land we have to build houses that are near these transit points,“ she said.