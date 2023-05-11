Subang Parade hit by flash floods due to heavy rain

SUBANG JAYA: Flash floods struck Subang Parade shopping mall at 4pm today (Nov 5).

Videos have been going viral on social media showing several inches of water flooding the lower floor of the mall.

One user on social media platform X commented that she was shopping at the mall before the bell rang and the public were told to evacuate the mall. She also shared a video of the mall’s basement parking covered in water.

Videos of tenants on the mall’s lower ground floor working together to clean up are also circulating on social media.

According to News Straits Times, no injuries were reported and shoppers were guided to their vehicles through a safe route to avoid any incidents.