Submissions on Najib’s SRC case on June 1

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court will hear oral submissions on former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak’s SRC International Sdn Bhd case for three consecutive days beginning June 1.

Ad-hoc prosecutor Datuk V. Sithambaram told Bernama that the previous dates which were fixed from May 18 to May 20 had been vacated.

He said the court also fixed May 5 for both defence and prosecution to file their written submissions, while May 19 was set for both parties to reply their written submissions.

“Earlier, the court fixed April 28 for us to file our written submissions, but it was rescheduled after court allows the defence’s request for an extension due to Movement Control Order (MCO),” he said.

On March 11, the defence closed its case after calling 19 witnesses during the defence trial that ran for 33 days since Dec 3 last year.

The prosecution had earlier called 57 witnesses to the stand.

On Nov 11 last year, the former finance minister was ordered to enter his defence on seven charges of misappropriating RM42 million in SRC International Sdn Bhd funds, comprising three counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT), three counts of money laundering and one count of abuse of position in relation to the SRC funds. - Bernama