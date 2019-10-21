Submissions on Najib’s SRC case tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court will hear tomorrow submissions in the high-profile case of former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak (pix), who is facing seven charges of misappropriation of RM42 million in SRC International Sdn Bhd (SRC) funds.

Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali, who presided over the trial, is set to hear the submissions by the defence and prosecution, which was fixed for two days beginning tomorrow.

The proceedings would begin with the defence team’s submissions to rebut the prosecution’s case.

It is learnt that co-counsel for Najib, Harvinderjit Singh, would argue first and followed by Attorney-General Tommy Thomas to reply to the defence submissions.

Lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah is leading the defence team.

On Aug 27, the prosecution closed its case after 58 days of trial with 57 witnesses testified.

Justice Mohd Nazlan had previously fixed Nov 11 for the decision on whether to call Najib to enter his defence or to acquit him on the charges.

The judge also set Dec 3 to 4, Dec 9 until 12, and Dec 16 to 19 for Najib to enter his defence if the court found that the prosecution has established a prima facie case against the accused.

Najib, 66, who is also Pekan Member of Parliament, was first brought to the sessions court here on July 4, 2018, to face three counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) and one count of abuse of power in connection with SRC funds totalling RM42 million.

On Aug 8, he was charged again in the sessions court on three counts of money laundering involving the same amount of the same funds. The case was later transferred to the High Court.

He is alleged to have committed all the offences between Aug 17, 2011, and Feb 10, 2015. — Bernama