Submit appeals for foreign maid entry using MTP system - Immigration DG

PUTRAJAYA: Employers who have foreign domestic maids stranded overseas but possess temporary work visit passes can appeal for permission to enter the country through the MyTravelPass (MTP) system.

“All appeals will be considered on a case by case basis,“ Immigration director-general Datuk Khairul Dzaimee Daud (pix) said in a statement today.

He explained that the entry restriction on foreigners, including domestic maids from Indonesia and the Philippines, was a move to stop the spread of Covid-19, although consideration for entry may be given for cases involving health and other critical matters.

He said employers need to adhere to all entry conditions set by the Immigration Department and also Covid-19 prevention steps, including undergoing screening and the 14-day quarantine, in addition to bearing the cost of the quarantine.

For more information, employers can refer to the online enquiry system at http://eapp.imi.gov.my/spo. -Bernama