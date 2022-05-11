Submit tax returns via e-Filing by May 15: IRB

KUALA LUMPUR: Non-business taxpayers are reminded to submit their income tax return forms for the Assessment Year 2021 by May 15 through e-Filing.

The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) in a statement today said this was to avoid any penalty for late submission of forms.

The IRB informed that the deadline to submit the Tax Return Form for the Year of Assessment 2021 (TRF 2021) for resident indivduals (Form BE), resident individuals with expertise (BT), non-resident individuals (M), non-resident individuals with expertise (MT), associations ( TF), deceased person’s estate (TP) and Hindu joint families (TJ) is on May 15.

“Taxpayers may refer to the Return Form Filing Programme for the year 2022 which can be accessed and downloaded through the link https://phl.hasil.gov.my/pdf/pdfam/ProgramMemfailBN_2022_1.pdf for Malay language and https://phl.hasil.gov.my/pdf/pdfam/ProgramMemfailBN_2022_2.pdf for English language,” read the statement.

All enquiries can be directed to Hasil Care Line at 03-8911 1000/603-8911 1100 (overseas) or HASiL Live Chat or Feedback Form on the IRB’s official portal at https://maklumbalaspelanggan.hasil.gov.my/MaklumBalas/ms-my/.

According to the statement the IRB has received over 2.58 million Tax Return Forms for the Assessment Year 2021 from non-business taxpayers, of which, 96 per cent or about 2.48 million forms were received via the e-Filing system. - Bernama