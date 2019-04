GEORGE TOWN: A PKR assemblyman has suggested that Penang provide subsidy for the civil servants to commute to work on public transport to reduce the traffic congestion on the island.

Kebun Bunga assemblyman Jason Ong Khan Lee said this would be more effective in easing traffic congestion than building more roads.

He said the 19.5km Pan Island Link 1 (PIL1) Highway will take time to build and urged the state to consider his suggestion.

“Malaysia seemed to be driving in the opposite direction, we are building more roads which would naturally require more vehicles,“ said the state PKR vice-chairman.

He added that it would cost RM40 billion to complete the Penang Transport Master Plan. He suggested that the government inject RM40 billion to stimulate the economy in the state.

“One area where Malaysians are indebted heavily is vehicle ownership. We can reduce the burden by providing subsidies for public transport,“ he added.