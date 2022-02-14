Subsidised diesel seized, six detained

NILAI: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) cracked down on the misappropriation of 26,459 litres of subsidised diesel worth RM56,886 at a petrol station at Jalan Klang Banting in Kuala Langat, Selangor, on Feb 10.

Deputy director of Enforcement (Operations) Shamsul Nizam Khalil said as a result of the raid carried out by 20 KPDNHEP officers, they found two lorries with modified tanks filled with subsidised diesel at a petrol station at 2.50 pm.

“The raid also led to a store located five kilometres away from the station, where diesel was being transferred to two other lorries.

“We have been conducting intelligence for the past month and this illegal sale is suspected to be done by the same syndicate for sale or delivery to other locations targeted at industrial companies across the country,“ he told a press conference here today.

Shamsul Nizam said apart from the diesel, KPDNHEP also confiscated a tanker, four five-tonne lorries, five compressors, a flow meter, documents and receipts showing a total transaction of about RM215,000.

Following that, he said five local men and a storekeeper, from ages of 25 to 50, including an individual claiming to be the owner of the petrol station, were also detained to assist in investigations.

According to him, the case will be investigated under the Control of Supply Act 1961 to identify the diesel distribution chain from the petrol station to the storage place to the buyer level.

“If convicted, a fine not exceeding RM1 million for an individual or imprisonment not exceeding three years or both, while for a company, if convicted, a fine not exceeding RM3 million is imposed,“ he said.

He said the companies involved would also be temporarily suspended until investigation was completed and also investigated under Section 4 (1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds from Illegal Activities Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA 2001) (Act 613).

In the meantime, he stressed that KPDNHEP will not compromise with any party found to be involved in syndicates and illegal activities and stern action would be taken against the individuals involved. - Bernama