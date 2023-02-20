Subsidy applications for 2023 still closed: DVS

PUTRAJAYA: The 2023 subsidy application for poultry farmers and egg producers for 2023 is still closed, the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) said today.

In its response to news reports regarding the matter, the department said the subsidy was only discussed at a Cabinet meeting on Feb 17.

“The application to the Cabinet for this subsidy is for the period of January-June 2023,“ the department said in a statement today.‘

It also said the department and the Agriculture and Food Security Ministry were still waiting for the approval minutes from the Cabinet for implementation.

The DVS informed that subsidy applications from poultry farmers and egg producers for 2022 were closed on Jan 15.

News outlets reported that poultry farmers believed the government will not continue to subsidise them in an effort to stabilise output.

Quoting sources representing an egg producing farm in the Klang Valley, the matter became apparent when the subsidy claim Google Form was no longer available on the department’s website. - Bernama