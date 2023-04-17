Sudan conflict: Govt to bring M’sians home if situation poses a risk to their safety

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is closely monitoring the conflict in Sudan and will bring Malaysians in the country home if the situation poses a risk to their safety, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said.

“I received the report this morning...I think our people’s situation there is still under control...but as soon as there is a risk, we will take them straight home,” he told reporters after launching the Sayr Al-Salikin’s masterpieces and Hikayat Iskandar Zulkarnain at Wisma Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka here today.

The conflict in Sudan, which involves the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), has sparked political turmoil and threatened security in the country.

Earlier, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah advised the government to be prepared to bring home Malaysians in Sudan if the conflict in the country worsens.

His Majesty also called on all Malaysians to pray for the safety and wellbeing of their fellow countrymen in Sudan following the current crisis in the country. - Bernama