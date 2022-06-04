Sufficient chicken supply for Aidiladha: DVS

SERDANG: The current shortage of chicken supply is expected to be resolved in a month, said Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) director-general, Datuk Dr Norlizan Mohd Noor said.

There will be adequate chicken supply to meet demands for the Aidiladha celebration next month, he said.

Norlizan said this was following intervention and inter-agency engagement sessions, involving industry players to find out the main problems related to chicken supply.

“They are committed to increasing production. We are in the recovery process,” he told reporters after the 2022 National World Veterinary Day celebrations here today.

From these engagement sessions, it was found that the shortage was influenced by several factors, such as climate change, disease, lack of workers and the use of open cages and unscheduled chicken vaccination process, he said.

According to Norlizan, almost 80 per cent of chicken breeders in the country use open poultry houses, which are exposed to odour and fly pollution, and only a few of them use the enclosed chicken coop system with optimal technology.

Meanwhile, Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry (MAFi) secretary-general Datuk Haslina Abdul Hamid, also confirmed the situation is gradually improving.

“This thing (chicken supply) is temporary. The government is doing its best to ensure no shortage of chicken,” she added.

Earlier, in her speech, Haslina said MAFI, through DVS, had formulated various strategies to take care of animal welfare, including curbing livestock diseases and ensuring that the food supply from animal products is always sufficient.

She added the government has agreed to set up the National Ruminant Board to further boost the industry’s growth, especially in enhancing the country’s beef and dairy production. — Bernama