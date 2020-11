BUKIT GANTANG: The Fisheries Development Authority of Malaysia (LKIM) has assured of sufficient fish supply during the monsoon season, especially in the East Coast.

Its chairman Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal said LKIM has sufficient stock of frozen fish or Q’fish at two locations, namely in Besut, Terengganu and Kuala Kedah, Kedah.

“With these stocks, we are confident that the fish supply in Terengganu and Kelantan will not be affected during the monsoon.

“Companies which get their fish supply from LKIM, also have enough stock to meet demands during the season, and I believe there will also be no increase in fish price as the supply is enough,” he told a press conference after handing over the Mesra Rakyat Aid at the Bukit Gantang Parliamentary People’s Service Centre, here, today.

The aid is handed over to 22 Sekolah Rendah Agama Rakyat (SRAR), involving RM49,502 for payment of student fees and for teachers who are affected by the Covid-19 outbreak, and RM51,000 to seven Rukun Tetangga areas (KRT) and six parents and teachers associations (PTA).

Meanwhile, Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz, who is also Bukit Gantang MP, said he had identified several areas in Sungai Tinggi, Bagan Panchor, Kuala Sepetang and Kuala Tong to be turned into fisheries and tourism hubs.

He said the affected areas would be developed into tourist attractions to boost the income of the fishing community through sale of souvenirs and seafood.

“There are also floating houses, caged-fish and cockle breeding carried out in these areas which can be promoted to attract tourists,” he added. -Bernama