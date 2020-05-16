Sufficient supply of essential goods for Aidilfitri: Rosol

ALOR STAR: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) today assured the people there is adequate supply of essential goods for Aidilfitri.

Deputy Minister Datuk Rosol Wahid (pix) said the public did not have to worry as the ministry was constantly monitoring the matter.

“Currently, the supply of raw materials for Aidilfitri including chicken, beef, eggs and coconut are sufficient and the public need not worry.

“Onion prices have also returned to normal, between RM3 and RM5 per kg currently compared to RM13 previously,“ he said after visiting Pekan Rabu Complex here.

Meanwhile, he said seven traders in the state were issued a show-cause notice for selling chicken at unreasonable prices yesterday.

Rosol said due to high demand, there were traders in the state who took advantage of selling chicken at RM9.20 per kg.

“We have received complaints about the increase in chicken prices. In Terengganu, some sell chicken up to RM9.60 per kg and Kedah up to RM9.20 per kg and for me this is unreasonable,” he said.

Therefore, he advised traders to adhere to ethics in running their business and urged consumers to report overcharging sellers to the authorities. — Bernama