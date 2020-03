PUTRAJAYA: There is sufficient supply of poultry and eggs during the implementation of Movement Control Order (MCO) from March 18 to 31, said Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee (pix).

He said the assurance was given by the Federation of Livestock Farmers’ Associations of Malaysia at a meeting held at the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) here today.

The meeting was jointly chaired by Kiandee and Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi, who is the Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, and attended by 12 players of the national retail and food industry.

“For chicken and egg (supply) the industry players have given assurance that there is still surplus in supply and operation is normal,” he told reporters after the two-hour meeting here today.

Kiandee said during the meeting, the industry players raised a number of issues that need to be given due consideration by the National Security Council (MKN).

Among issues raised was for eggs and poultry to be listed as essential products, he said.

Kiandee said another issue raised in the meeting was the increase in rice quota for each supermarket as most people currently rely on these premises to buy rice.

Meanwhile, Nanta said KPDNHEP no longer received complaints of panic buying.

“Thus far, there has been no problem in terms of food supply but all parties need to be prepared to deal with any possiblilty of prolonged Covid-19 outbreak,” he said.

He said supermarket operators were also urged not to hike price of goods during the MCO period.

Consumers can report on any price increase and supply issues to KPDNHEP through the WhatsApp application at 019-2794317, he said. — Bernama