Sugarbook founder charged with inciting mischief over ‘Sugar Babies’ claims

SHAH ALAM, Feb 24: The founder of the Sugarbook application was charged in the Magistrate’s Court today with publishing statements conducive to public mischief on social media on Feb 10.

The accused, Chan Eu Boon, 34, however, pleaded not guilty when the charge was read out to him before Magistrate Sabreena Bakar @ Bahari.

According to the charge sheet, the accused was accused of committing the offence on Feb 10, at about 10 am by using a website to publish an article entitled ‘Top 10 Sugar Baby University in Malaysia’. The post was seen at a public university here on the same day, at about 6.26 pm.

Chan, an information technology entrepreneur, was charged with intent to cause fear or alarm to the public, or any section of the public that any person may be induced to commit an offence against public order through such publication.

He was charged under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code which provides a maximum jail term of two years or a fine, or both, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Aliff Asraf Anuar Sharuddin prosecuted while the accused was represented by lawyers T. Shashi Devan and Pauling Hee.

The court set RM10,000 bail in one local surety and ordered the accused to surrender his passport until the disposal of the case. The court also set March 26 for mention.- Bernama