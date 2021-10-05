Suggestion to repair Istana Raja Muda Perak to be brought to exco meeting — Saarani

IPOH: The suggestion for Istana Raja Muda Perak in Teluk Intan to be repaired and maintained will be brought to the state executive council meeting before any final decision is made.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Saarani Mohamad (pix) said the Raja Puan Besar of Perak Raja Nazhatul Shima Sultan Idris Shah granted him an audience yesterday to discuss about the matter.

“I need to bring up this matter in the state executive council meeting to see how we can make it happen,” he told reporters after visiting a vaccination centre for teenagers at Sekolah Izzuddin Shah here today.

Raja Nazhatul Shima when visiting the old palace on Sept 29 said she hoped that the historic building would be repaired as well as maintained and not be sold to other parties.

Her Highness said the visit brought back fond memories to her as she grew up in the place.

In another development, Saarani said he had held an engagement session with all assemblymen including from the opposition to get their views and opinions for the upcoming Perak 2022 Budget

“I would like to thank all parties including the opposition for giving their views on the matter. Although we are unable to fulfil everyone’s demands due to financial stress and insufficient resources, we will do our best to be fair to all parties.

“We are focusing on the state’s economic recovery and the welfare of the people affected by Covid-19,” he said. — Bernama