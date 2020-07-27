Sugu, Pavithra decline counselling offer: Perak exco

PARIT: YouTube sensations Sugu Pavithra have declined any form of help or counselling guidance from the Perak Social Welfare Department (JKM) for the time being relating to the family problems they face.

State Women Development, Family and Social Welfare Committee chairman Datuk Dr Wan Norashikin Wan Noordin said, the matter was informed by the Kuala Kangsar District JKM officer who held a meeting at the couple’s residence on July 22.

“S. Pavithra told the officer that she does not need any form of assistance or guidance so far and asked to be given space and not to be disturbed because she was confident of being able to resolve and manage the family crises well.

“However, the department will always monitor the progress by contacting the couple and is ready to help them at any time if they need any form of assistance,” she said.

Dr Wan Norashikin said this to reporters after presenting donations to registered care centres at the Parit Perak Welfare Organisation for Orphans and the Poor in Kampung Tengah here, today.

Earlier, the media had reported that police had arrested a drunk Sugu who was armed with a sickle looking for his brother-in-law in connection with a family problem outside the maternity ward of Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital here, on Tuesday evening over a misunderstanding between the suspect and his wife related to a ceremony which took place the day before.

On July 24, Sugu pleaded not guilty at the sessions court here to a charge of having in his possession a dangerous weapon and causing injury to his wife using a mobile phone and the back of a sickle, last Tuesday, but Pavithra admitted that she had forgiven her husband. - Bernama