‘Sugu Pavithra’ Youtube videos deleted

KUALA LUMPUR: All videos on Sugu Pavithra’s (pix) YouTube channel have been deleted.

A check by Bernama found that the homepage of the YouTube channel, which has 786,000 subscribers and has attracted 34 million views since Jan 28, displayed a message: ‘This channel doesn’t have any content’.

However, the couple could not be reached for comments.

The latest development receives mixed reactions from Twitter users, including @AdikQemall who tweeted: “SuguPavithra have some explaining to do. Why did they delete their videos?Why?”

Another user @purrmaisuri tweeted: “Sugu/Pavithra, if you are reading this, you were there for us during MCO. We’ll be here for you during difficult times”.

Pavithra and her husband Sugu, who upload their cooking videos under the “Sugu Pavithra” channel, are closely followed by people of various races and age groups, including subscribers from overseas.

The couple was hit by controversy when Sugu was caught and subsequently charged with hurting Pavithra at the Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital premises’ parking lot and in possession of a sickle at the hospital. -Bernama