Suhaimi Sulaiman new Bernama chairman

KUALA LUMPUR: Broadcast personality and media strategist Suhaimi Sulaiman has been appointed the new chairman of the Board of Governors of Bernama for a one-year term beginning Feb 1, 2020.

Shah Alam High Court judge Datuk Azmi Ariffin has been reappointed as the president of the Bernama Supervisory Council, also effective for one year from the same date.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, in announcing the appointments in a statement today, said Suhaimi succeeds media personality Datuk Seri Azman Ujang.

“The ministry expresses its appreciation and gratitude to Datuk Seri Azman for his service as the Bernama chairman since 2016,” he said.

Saifuddin also announced the appointment of 12 members of the Bernama Board of Governors and four members of the news agency’s Supervisory Council for a similar period.

The minister said Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has consented to the appointments which are provided for under the Bernama Act 1967 (Act 780).

Suhaimi, 57, who has vast experience in broadcasting and journalism, is a former CEO and editor-in-chief of TV news channel Astro Awani.

He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Portland State University, Portland, Oregon, United States, and a Master of Business Administration from City University, Bellevue, Washington, United States.

“The ministry hopes that the new Bernama chairman and Board of Governors will be able to take Bernama to greater heights as a credible news agency in line with the people’s wishes and interests,” said Saifuddin. - Bernama