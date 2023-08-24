Suhaizan confident of winning Pulai if voter turnout exceeds 70 pct

JOHOR BAHRU: The Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Pulai parliamentary constituency Suhaizan Kaiat (pix) is confident of winning the seat in next month’s by-election if the voter turnout exceeds 70 per cent.

The Johor State Legislative Assembly’s former speaker said a lower turnout percentage would pose the biggest challenge to PH.

Suhaizat, who is also state Amanah vice chairman said, parties under the PH coalition will assist in the campaigning and find ways to encourage the Johor people to cast their votes come Sept 9.

“I have been focusing on the Pulai area for a long time and there is compatibility (between him and the people) in addition to helping them. The community’s response appears to be positive so I hope that they will choose the best candidate,” he told reporters after meeting with the Indian community at the Arulmigu Raja Mariamman Temple, here, yesterday.

The Pulai Amanah division chief said he had met with the Pulai Umno division chief Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed recently to seek his assistance in campaigning for the upcoming by-election, thereby mobilising 18,000 Umno members in the area.

When asked about the Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Zulkifli Jaafar, Suhaizan said he would not downplay his opponent as he respects the Pulai Bersatu division deputy chief and hopes for a fair competition between them.

The Pulai parliamentary seat and the Simpang Jeram state seat were vacated following the death of the incumbent Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub on July 23.

The Election Commission had fixed nomination day on Aug 26, early voting on Sept 5 and polling day on Sept 5 for both by-elections. - Bernama