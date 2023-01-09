Suhaizan: Orang Asli in Pulai to get new jetty if PH wins

JOHOR BHARU: The need for a new jetty by the Orang Asli communities in Kampung Sungai Temon and Kampung Bakar Batu to replace the existing dilapidated jetty has caught the attention of Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Suhaizan Kaiat, who is contesting in the Pulai parliamentary by-election.

Suhaizan said that if he is given the mandate, he would work towards getting a new jetty to be built there, as well as pay due attention to the community's other needs to ensure they are not marginalised from development.

He said they include infrastructure facilities, such as streetlights and a community hall for use as a venue for villagers to carry out their activities.

“They (villagers) requested additional street lighting as well as a new jetty as the current one is dilapidated.

“The majority of the community here are fishermen and the jetty is needed to facilitate the landing of their catch,” he told reporters after a programme with the Orang Asli community in Kampung Orang Asli Sungai Temon today.

Meanwhile, on a request by the Seletar tribe of the Orang Asli community in Pulai the elected representative in the coming by-election prioritises quality education for their children, Suhaizan said he had planned various measures to raise awareness of the importance of education among the Orang Asli community.

“First is to motivate the children and introduce incentives to make them want to go to school, “ he added.

According to the records of the Johor Orang Asli Development Department (JAKOA), a total of 187 residents of Kampung Orang Asli Sungai Temon and 119 from Kampung Orang Asli Bakar Batu are eligible to vote in the Pulai parliamentary by-election on Sept 9.

In the Pulai parliamentary by-election, Suhaizan is in a three-cornered fight with Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate Zulkifli Jaafar and independent candidate Samsudin Mohamad Fauzi.

The Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections are being held following the death Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, who was the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister, last July 23. He was the elected representative for both seats.

The Election Commission (EC) has set Sept 9 as polling day for both by-elections with early voting on Sept 5. -Bernama