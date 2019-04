KUALA LUMPUR: The police were behind the disappearance of pastor Raymond Koh Keng Joo and activist Amri Che Mat more than two years ago, the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) said today.

Suhakam chairman Datuk Mah Weng Kwai said evidence showed that the abductions of Koh and Amri were carried out by agents of the Special Branch in Bukit Aman.

Mah, who led the year-long inquiry into the disappearance of Amri and Koh, said Amri was abducted by persons acting with authorisation and support of “agents of the state”.

However, in Koh’s case, there was no evidence to show that those who abducted him were acting on the authorisation and support of the state.

He added: “The panel is of the view that the ‘enforced disappearance’ (of Amri and Koh) was carried out by agents of the state, mainly the Special Branch, Bukit Aman”.

Mah said the inquiry panel unanimously reached this conclusion based on evidence that showed that individuals or groups, probably operating with the involvement or support of “state agents” whom they also identified as the Special Branch, were behind the abduction.

“The direct and circumstantial evidence in Amri Che Mat’s case proves, on a balance of probabilities, that he was abducted by state agents, namely the Special Branch.”

In the case of Koh, the panel said: “The direct and circumstantial evidence proves, on a balance of probability, that he was abducted by state agents, namely the Special Branch”.

Amri, a co-founder of welfare association Perlis Hope, was reported missing on Nov 24, 2016.

Koh was on his way to visit a friend on Feb 13, 2017 when he was abducted by a group of men on Jalan SS4B/10 in Petaling Jaya.

His silver-coloured car bearing the registration number ST5515D has still not been found.

Koh was the founder of Harapan Komuniti, a reading centre.

Mah said the evidence adduced also showed clearly that both the police and religious authorities were uncertain of the extent of their powers and jurisdiction in the enforcement (of the law) against the propagation of Christianity.

The panel said it is now up to the police to “properly investigate and bring to book the culprits responsible for the two men’s disappearance.

“For starters, experienced investigating officers should be appointed to reinvestigate the case,“ it added.

A total of 25 people, including senior police officers and Perlis mufti Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin, testified at the inquiry.

Final Decision of the Public Inquiry into the Disappearance of Amri Che Mat:

https://drive.google.com/open?id=1rqO4uqaK5lJy4T8SxSD7oYhCR7KgBBCo



Final Decision of the Public Inquiry into the Disappearance of Pastor Raymond Koh:

https://drive.google.com/open?id=1c8NGAkRB0mYiZ5A3A_K6XFSXdFt4TfZx