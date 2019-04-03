Suhakam: Amri’s disapperance carried out by agents of state, mainly Special Branch

KUALA LUMPUR: The federal police have been implicated in the enforced disappearance of Perlis-based activist Amri Che Mat. He went missing three years ago.

“The panel is of the view that the enforced disappearance was carried out by agents of the state, mainly Special Branch, Bukit Aman,” Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) Commissioner Datuk Mah Weng Kwai said today.

“The evidence proves that he was abducted by state agents. There was no evidence he was detained by police, but he was taken away. The panel is of the view that Pastor Raymond Koh’s disappearance was not by voluntary disappearance.”

Koh was abducted by a group of men along Jalan SS4B/10 in Petaling Jaya on Feb 13, 2017 while on his way to a friend’s house. His silver-coloured car bearing the number plate ST 5515D has still not been found.