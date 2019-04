PETALING JAYA: The Human Rights Commission of Malaysian (Suhakam) has expressed disappointment that security laws will only be amended rather than repealed.

Its vice-chairman Jerald Joseph (pix) said it only came to know of the decision when the Home Ministry released a statement on April 21 listing the amendments that would be made.

“We are disappointed that we were not informed of the outcome of the deliberations despite us being part of the task force set up to review those laws,” he said.

Jerald was commenting on the ministry’s statement that amendments would be made to the Peaceful Assembly Act and Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 and was currently working on reviewing other laws, such as the Prevention of Crime Act 1959, Prevention of Terrorism Act 2015, Printing Machine and Publishing Act 1984 and Sedition Act 1948.

“Suhakam’s position on security laws relating to preventive detention without trial has always been consistent. We are of the view that preventive detention or detention without trial goes against the core principles of human rights,” he said in a statement today.

“Although the global situation concerning terrorism warrants the need for the government to enact new legislation to maintain public tranquility and eliminate any imminent hostility that may jeopardise the nation, the legislation itself must not be repressive nor should it deny the basic rights enshrined under the Federal Constitution,” he said.

He said in the interest of transparency a detailed report on the progress of the status of these laws should be submitted to all members of the task force.