Suhakam invites public to join virtual forum

PETALING JAYA: The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) commemorates the 22nd year of its “birth”, since its Founding Act was gazetted by Parliament on Sept 9, 1999.

It has come a long way since it began operations in April 2000.

Suhakam said it has faced many challenges, encountered setbacks, achieved important milestones and learnt many lessons over the past two decades.

“In the same period, there has been significant advances, opening up of spaces and horizons have widened, where human rights laws, policies, customs and practices are debated relatively openly and transparently at every level of society,” it said in a statement today.

“This year’s celebration is a significant milestone, in view of the successful retention of its ‘A’ status following the re-accreditation process by the Sub-Committee on Accreditation (SCA) of the Global Alliance of the National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI). The SCA’s recommendation for it to be reaccredited ‘A’ status, signifies Suhakam’s compliance with the Paris Principles, and international recognition of its legitimacy as a National Human Rights Institution (NHRI).

“Even so, SCA had provided recommendations for further improvement of Suhakam to safeguard its effectiveness and independence.”

In conjunction with Suhakam Day 2021, it will hold a virtual forum on Sept 9, Thursday at 1.45pm via Zoom platform.

The forum aims to share the outcome of Suhakam’s 2021 re-accreditation, gauge views on the importance of the reaccreditation process, and identify ways forward to implement the SCA’s recommendations with support from partners and stakeholders in line with Malaysia’s commitment to Target 16.a of the SDG which denotes the State’s commitment to “Strengthen relevant national institutions, including through international cooperation, for building capacity at all levels, in particular in developing countries, to prevent violence and combat terrorism and crime”.

Members of the public are invited to partake in the 2021 Suhakam Day Celebration by completing the registration form

