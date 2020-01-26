Suhakam: Public inquiry into disappearances of Pastor Joshua Hilmy, Ruth to commence on Feb 18

PETALING JAYA: The Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) will be conducting a public inquiry into the disappearances of Pastor Joshua Hilmy and Ruth Hilmy.

The inquiry will be chaired by Commissioner Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Yunus and assisted by Commissioners Jerald Joseph and Madeline Berma. The hearings will commence from Feb 18, Suhakam said in a statement today.

“Through this inquiry, Suhakam intends to fully investigate to its best ability what has transpired in order to identify and make the best possible recommendations to the appropriate parties,” read the statement.

To assist their inquiry, Suhakam is calling for individuals with relevant information to come forward to have their statements recorded from today until Feb 14.

Suhakam also stressed that, despite their inquiry, relevant authorities should fully investigate cases where enforced disappearances are reasonably suspected.

Joshua and Ruth were reported missing in 2016.