KUALA LUMPUR: The Human Rights Commission (Suhakam) will hold an inquiry on the disappearance of Pastor Joshua Hilmy and his Indonesian wife Rudangta Ruth Sitepu.

Suhakam commissioner Mah Weng Kwai said the inquiry held last year only dealt with the disappearances of Pastor Raymond Koh and social activist, Amri Che Mat.

This will be the third case of missing persons held by Suhakam after a year-long hearing on Koh and Amri.

Mah said Suhakam had not decided on the composition of the inquiry panel on Joshua and Ruth.

“We have not closed our file on it,” Mah said. “Because of time constraints, we only managed to deal with two cases. The third one is still on the table.”

Meanwhile, Suhakam chairman Tan Sri Othman Hashim said the commission would also look into the death of a Nigerian student, Orhions Ewansiha Thomas, who was under immigration custody last week.

“We are taking the necessary steps at the moment. We will be going to the ground immediately to verify the facts before we come out with a statement,” he said.