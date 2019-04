KUALA LUMPUR: The Human Right’s Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) will submit its findings into the disappearance of Pastor Raymond Koh and Amri Che Mat to the government.

“We will submit to the relevant ministries, agencies and the police,“ said Commissioner Prof. Datuk Dr. Aishah Bidin to the press here today.

She added that the panel members will meet a minister tomorrow to discuss their findings but declined to name the person.

“We are being called to actually discuss about it. I have to say this is a good response since somebody is observing, which I think should be taken positively,“ she said.

