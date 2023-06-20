SUKE fatal accident: Police record statement from suspect

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have recorded a statement from a suspect who allegedly caused the crash which resulted in the death of a motorcyclist on the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE), on June 14.

Ampang Jaya district police chief, ACP Mohd Azam Ismail, said that the police had also recorded statements from witnesses, namely SUKE and DUKE closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera operators, yesterday.

He said that the suspect’s condition is currently reported to be stable, and is still under treatment.

“In addition, both motorcycles involved have been sent for inspection by PUSPAKOM and the Chemistry Department,” he said in a statement today.

The investigation paper will be referred to the state deputy public prosecutor’s office in the near future, once the investigation is completed, he added.

On June 14, Ahmad Fadzil Omar Azaddin, 64, who was riding a Ducati Panigale, died after falling from the SUKE Highway at a height of 30 metres, when he tried to avoid hitting the oncoming motorcyclist who was going against the traffic.

The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.-Bernama