SUKE incident: Crane gantry, concrete beams dismantling works completed

KUALA LUMPUR: Works to dismantle and remove the crane gantry and concrete beams that were affected at the Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) during the incident at Alam Damai on March 22, were completed yesterday.

Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings Sdn Bhd (Prolintas) in a statement here today said that the dismantling and removal works were carried out by Projek Lintasan Sungai Besi-Ulu Kelang Sdn Bhd. via its contractor, Syarikat Muhibbah Perniagaan dan Pembinaan Sdn Bhd (SMPP).

The SUKE concessionaire said authorities namely the Malaysian Highway Authority (MHA), Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) and the Construction Industry and Development Board (CIDB) were also present to monitor and ensure that all works were done as per the standard operating procedures outlined.

Prolintas also said that the consultant engineers and relevant agencies have thoroughly examined the condition of the structures at the affected site and confirmed that they are safe.

All these evaluation processes were carried out in detail and transparently, it said.

It added that Persiaran Alam Damai, partially closed since the incident occurred, has been reopened for Puncak Banyan Condominium residents and public use after confirmation on safety and approval was given by the consulting engineer and the authorities.

In the incident, three Chinese nationals were crushed to death while a motorist was seriously injured when the crane gantry toppled over. - Bernama