SUKE phase 1 opens, toll free for a month: Fadillah

KUALA LUMPUR: Motorists using Phase One of the Sungai Besi–Ulu Kelang Elevated Expressway (SUKE) that opens today will enjoy toll-free access for a month, Senior Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said.

He said the highway can become a major alternative route in several strategic locations such as MRR2, Jalan Ampang and Jalan Loke Yew, reducing traffic congestion by up to 36 percent during peak hours and saving travel time from 75 minutes to 25 minutes.

“The government is committed to addressing the issue of traffic congestion in the capital to ensure the well-being of Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian family) who work and live around the Klang Valley, through the benefits of shorter journeys and reduced carbon emissions.

“The opening of SUKE will have a significant impact on efforts to reduce traffic congestion and improve traffic flow, especially for the eastern part of Kuala Lumpur,“ he said in his speech in conjunction with the launch of SUKE’s first phase at the Bukit Teratai Toll Plaza here yesterday.

Fadillah said SUKE also recorded a proud achievement when its two unique features, namely the country’s first two-level helicoidal ramp and the highest Segmented Girder Bridge (SBG) measuring 56.4 meters from ground level, made it into the Malaysia Book of Records.

“Well done and congratulations to all parties involved in the construction of this highway, whether government or private agencies.

“The concessionaire is reminded to take proactive measures to ensure the best services and operations are provided to users while complying with the concession agreement,” he said.

Also present at the event were Public Works Department director-general Datuk Seri Mohamad Zulkefly Sulaiman and Malaysian Highway Authority director-general Datuk Ir Mohd Shuhaimi Hassan.

Projek Lintasan Kota Holdings Sdn Bhd (PROLINTAS) chairman Datuk Idris Kechot said the opening of SUKE was a great success for the company as being the operator of the largest expressway in the Klang Valley, it has also created economic spillovers.

“A total of 248 contractors and 10 main consultants are involved in the construction of this project. About 10,000 job opportunities are provided covering various levels in the fields of management, engineering, technical, frontline assistants and contract workers,” he said.

Idris said various social responsibility initiatives were also carried out during the construction for local residents, including improvements done along Jalan Hulu Langat and part of the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2), the widening of Jalan Ampang, and the reconstruction of the Ampang Jaya district traffic police station and staff quarters.

Meanwhile, PROLINTAS, in a statement, said the construction of a 7.8-kilometre stretch involving the Alam Damai Toll Plaza and three other intersections that are still underway is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023, adding that the SUKE highway concession that began on Dec 25, 2014 will end on December 24, 2069.

The SUKE Expressway connects several highway networks in the Klang Valley such as Shah Alam Expressway (KESAS), Kuala Lumpur-Seremban Highway (KL-Seremban), Sungai Besi Highway (BESRAYA), Cheras-Kajang Expressway (CKE), MRR2, Ampang-Kuala Lumpur Elevated Highway (AKLEH), Duta-Ulu Klang Expressway (DUKE) and the East Klang Valley Expressway (EKVE), which is still under construction, in the future. - Bernama