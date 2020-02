SHAH ALAM: Trainees who have completed the Police Undergraduate Voluntary Corps (Suksis) programme are encouraged to apply for the post of Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) Cadet Inspector, said Bukit Aman Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) director Datuk Zainal Abidin Kasim.

He said the trainees concerned, who would have to undergo physical training as normal, would be given priority in the selection to undergo the training at the Police Training Centre (Pulapol)

‘’Almost 20% of the PDRM inspectors who undergo training at Pulapol comprise Suksis corps trainees.

‘’Most of the applicants when we opened the inspector's recruitment session were students of University Teknologi Mara (UiTM) who had undergone Suksis Corps training,’’ he told reporters at a passing out parade of UiTM Suksis Corps, here today.

Also present was Selangor deputy police chief, DCP Datuk Arjunaidi Mohamed.

At the ceremony, 286 trainees including 179 women from eight UiTM campuses nationwide succeeded in completing their Suksis Corps training.

Zainal Abidin said PDRM always supported the setting up of the Suksis Corps at public universities in line with the objective to turn out excellent graduates who had strong leadership capability, had extensive knowledge on the functions of the police, discipline and the law.

In this regard, he said the Suksis training syllabus would be reviewed and several new acts and amendments to the laws would be included in the syllabus.

‘’Among them would be the introduction to the Security Offences Act (Special Measures) 2012 (Act 747) (SOSMA) and Universities and University Colleges Act 1971 (Act 30) (AUKU).

‘’This proactive step of JPJKK to harmonise the Suksis corps training syllabus is in line with current demands,'’ he added. — Bernama