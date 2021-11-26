Sulaiman announces new Malacca exco line-up

MALACCA: Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali (pix) today announced his new line-up of state executive councillors after being sworn into office following Barisan Nasional’s major win in the state election last Saturday.

“The line-up is a combination of old and new faces from various backgrounds and professions, and is the best line-up to help develop and prosper the people and the state in the next five years,” he announced at a special press conference at Seri Negeri here, today.

According to the list, which has been consented by the Malacca Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam, Sulaiman will also be holding the portfolio of Economic Planning, Finance, Land Development, Government-Linked Companies and Religious Affairs.

Two old faces - Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis maintained his portfolio of Tourism, Heritage and Culture, while Datuk Rahmad Mariman was given a new portfolio of Works, Transport, Public Amenities, Infrastructure and Flood Management.

Eight new faces were also appointed to the line-up including former State Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Rauf Yusof.

The full line-up of the Malacca state executive council and their portfolios are as follows:

Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali - Economic Planning, Finance, Land Development, Government-Linked Companies and Religious Affairs.

Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusof - Industrial, Investment and Entrepreneur Development

Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis - Tourism, Heritage and Culture

Datuk Rahmad Mariman - Works, Transport, Public Amenities, Infrastructure and Flood Management

Datuk Zaidi Atan - Housing, Local Government and Environment

Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman - Rural Development, Agriculture and Agro-based Industry

V.P Shanmugam - Youth, Sports and Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Development

Datuk Kalsom Nordin - Women, Family Development and Welfare

Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh - Health and Anti-Drug

Datuk Rais Yasin - Education and Technology

Ngwe Hee Sem - Community Relations, Manpower and Consumer Affairs

-Bernama