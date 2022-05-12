Sulaiman denies resigning as Malacca Chief Minister

MALACCA: Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali (pix) has denied resigning as the Malacca Chief Minister, saying such rumours were aimed at destabilising the state government.

“I wish to stress that I’m still the Malacca Chief Minister and will continue to serve to the best of my ability as long as required by the leadership,” he said in a statement issued here today.

Sulaiman said this issue should not have arisen at a time when Malacca Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) were focusing on efforts to win back parliamentary seats which were lost in the 14th general election.

“We have a bigger agenda than playing this kind of politics. I’m a party man, and as party men we should abide by decisions made by the party,” he said.

Sulaiman said his openness to hear out the views of politicians in Malacca is not a weakness but a strength which can produce the best decisions.

“After winning the 15th Malacca state election, the state Exco line-up and I have been working hard to implement development programmes for Malacca and to fulfil the pledges made,“ he added.

Sulaiman said he is now in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina leading a state investment mission and attending the Sarajevo Business Forum 2022. — Bernama