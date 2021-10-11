Sulaiman heads caretaker govt of Melaka — State Secretary

MELAKA: Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali (pix) currently heads the caretaker government of Melaka and is assisted by the existing members of the State Executive Council (MMKN), says Melaka State Secretary Datuk Kamel Mohamad.

In a statement today, Kamel said all of them except those who had resigned would continue with their respective roles for the time being, following the dissolution of the 14th State Assembly (DUN) by the Yang Dipertua Negeri Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Rustam on Oct 4.

Kamel said although the Melaka State Constitution did not specifically provide for the functions and roles of the caretaker government, based on the conventions in the parliamentary democracy system in the Commonwealth, it only served to govern a country or state until a new government was formed.

“In that case, the caretaker government cannot make any binding decisions and policies or take any action that can have financial implications and burden the new government that will be formed, unless the action must be implemented in the public’s interest.

“To that end, the caretaker government can take actions such as carrying out routine official duties, including exercising the powers given under the law to ensure the functioning of the state government machinery; holding official meetings on the state government’s administrative matters.

“... Continuing the implementation of existing policies and programmes for which financial allocations have already been made; making any agreements, contracts and undertakings based on policies which have been approved by the state government or provisions approved by the state assembly, such as the current year’s budget,“ he said.

Apart from that, he said the caretaker government could hold and attend official functions that had been scheduled for a state government project or programme.

In a separate statement, Kamel said the state government denied allegations by former Sungai Udang assemblyman Datuk Seri Idris Haron that there was third-party interference in matters and decisions made by MMKN, as it was a final and collective decision.

“On the specific allegation that there was interference by the Melaka State Umno Liaison chairman (Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh) and the allegation that the MMKN’s decisions had to be referred to a third party before being implemented, the Melaka state administration denies such claims.

“It is not true that all decisions need to be referred to a third party either before, during or after the meeting,“ he said.

Kamel said the Melaka state administration also took seriously Idris’ accusation that MMKN was selective and racially biased in making its decisions, adding that it always took into account the interests of all the people of Melaka, irrespective of race and religion.

He said the Melaka state administration would also like to inform that every MMKN member has taken an oath of secrecy ‘not to tell or disclose to anyone either directly or indirectly any matter brought for consideration with the MMKN’.

“In this regard, the Melaka state government is examining whether there has been a violation of the oath of secrecy, and if that is so, the state government will not hesitate to take legal action,“ he said. — Bernama