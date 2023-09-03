Sulaiman: No flood mitigation projects abandoned in Melaka

MELAKA: Flood mitigation plans (RTB) approved in this state, including at Sungai Rambai, are being implemented and there is no issue of any projects being abandoned, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali (pic).

He said although all the projects are progressing well, some matters need to be jointly resolved between Melaka and Johor such as demarcation.

“All RTB projects that have been approved are already being implemented, such as in Alor Gajah, Sungai Duyong, Jasin and Merlimau and the project to upgrade the Krubong-Durian Tunggal flood mitigation pond.

“However, the flood in Jasin, especially in Sungai Rambai also involves Sungai Kesang, which flows in both the neighbouring states, and if this matter can be resolved, surely the RTB project can proceed smoothly,” he told reporters, here, today.

Earlier, Sulaiman officiated the state government’s Meet the People Day programme at the Development and Coordination Committee of the Pengkalan Batu state constituency which was also attended by state Women’s Affairs, Family Development and Welfare Committee chairman Datuk Kalsom Noordin.

The media reported today that more than 5,000 residents, especially in 13 areas around Sungai Rambai, pleaded with the government to resume the Sungai Rambai-Sungai Kesang flood mitigation plan project, which they claimed had been abandoned for the past six years.

According to them, the government’s failure to continue with the project, which was 40 per cent completed and left abandoned since 2017, was the reason why more areas are affected by floods now compared to previously. - Bernama