Sulaiman: Open house in rural areas gives extraordinary impact

ALOR GAJAH: State-level open houses held in rural areas can have an extraordinary impact and serve as a platform for the state government to create more tourism products in preparation for the 2024 Visit Melaka Year.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali said such events should be used by all agencies involved, especially the Tourism Promotion Division (BPP) to improve the existing tourism spots.

He was referring to the state-level Chinese New Year open house in Kampung Permai Machap Umboo .

“This is the first time a state-level Chinese New Year celebration is held outside the city...the preparation made is extraordinary.

“With contemporary ideas from the young people, this village has become another ‘OTD’ (of the day) site or OOTD (Outfit Of The Day), which is now very popular among the young generation to take pictures, making the place a tourist attraction in Melaka,“ he said at the open house last night.

He said the arrival of foreign tourists in Machap Umboo since the past week not only increased the number of tourists in Melaka, but also helped to raise the socio-economic status of the residents.

The open house, which started at 7 pm, was attended by more than 5,000 guests, including State Secretary Datuk Zaidi Johari, Deputy Defence Minister Adly, who is also Alor Gajah Member of Parliament and State Unity, Information, Human Resources and Consumer Affairs Committee chairman Ngwe Hee Sem.

It was a lively atmosphere with guests entertained by various modern and traditional performances, including the dragon and lion dance, wide a wide variety of dishes served, including nasi lemak, traditional nyonya cakes, roti canai and pancakes.

The highlight was a 30-minute firework display. - Bernama