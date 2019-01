PEKAN: Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah (pix) was today proclaimed as the sixth Sultan of Pahang, succeeding his father Paduka Ayahanda Sultan Ahmad Shah.

The Tengku Muda of Pahang, Tengku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ahmad Shah, made the proclamation in a ceremony steeped in tradition at the Balairung Seri (Throne Room) of Istana Abu Bakar in this royal town.

The proclamation was made under Article 9A, Part 1, of the Pahang State Constitution.

“It is hereby promulgated for public knowledge that the 110th meeting of the Pahang Royal Council, which convened on Jan 11, 2019, and in accordance with Islamic law, agreed to elect, appoint and proclaim His Royal Highness Tengku Mahkota Tengku Abdullah Alhaj DK SSAP, SIMP, DK Terengganu, DK Johor, the Regent of Pahang and heir, to ascend the throne of Pahang as the Ruler to succeed His Royal Highness the Sultan of Pahang, Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al Musta’in Billah, effective Jan 11, 2019.

“Hence, everyone present here and all the people take note and uphold loyalty to His Royal Highness Sultan Abdullah Alhaj ibni Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah,” he said.

The ascension to the Pahang throne entitles Sultan Abdullah, as the new Sultan of Pahang, to be on the list for election as the next and 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong. The Sultan of Kelantan, Sultan Muhammad V, stepped down as the 15th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 6.

The Conference of Rulers is scheduled to convene a special meeting on Jan 24 at Istana Negara to elect the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Soon after Sultan Abdullah had pronounced the oath, the audience hailed ‘Allahuakhbar’ (God is Great) thrice followed by ‘Daulat Tuanku’ (Long Live the Ruler) thrice.

Sultan Abdullah is the fourth child and eldest prince of Sultan Ahmad Shah and Almarhum Tengku Ampuan Afzan Tengku Muhammad.

His Royal Highness has twice been appointed as the Regent of Pahang, the first time on April 28, 1979, when Sultan Ahmad Shah was elected the seventh Yang di-Pertuan Agong, and the second time on Dec 28, 2016, when the health of Sultan Ahmad Shah began to deteriorate.

Today’s proclamation ceremony began at 11am, soon after the arrival of Sultan Abdullah and Tengku Puan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

The royal couple had been driven from Istana Mahligai Mahkota, about a kilometre from Istana Abu Bakar, in a black Bentley.

Tengku Muda Pahang Tengku Abdul Rahman Sultan Ahmad Shah and Tengku Ariff Temenggong Pahang Tengku Fahd Mua’dzam Shah also accompanied the royal couple.

They came to the Throne Room preceded by seven bearers of the royal regalia including the sword of government and keris of government.

Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah then sat on the throne and ‘Allah Selamatkan Sultan’ was played. Then, Timbalan Datuk Paduka Maharajalela sought the sultan’s consent to begin the proclamation ceremony.

Tengku Muda Pahang, representing the members of the royal household, Royal Council and the Orang Besar Pahang, read out the pledge of loyalty, after which Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail, representing the state executive councillors, elected representatives, government officers and the people, also read out the pledge of loyalty.

Sultan Abdullah then delivered the royal address.

Then, the Mufti of Pahang, Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Othman, along with the Kadhi of Kuantan District, Abdul Zaki Md Zain, and the Kadhi of Pekan District, Ahmad Nizam Abdul Manan, read out the ‘doa’ (prayers).

After the ceremony, Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah departed from the Throne Room.

Sultan Abdullah married Tunku Azizah on March 6, 1986. The royal couple has four princes and five princesses. — Bernama