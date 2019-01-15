Sultan Abdullah to ascend throne today

PEKAN: A special history will be recorded for the people of Pahang with the proclamation of their sixth sultan, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah (pix), at Istana Abu Bakar today.

The proclamation ceremony, to be witnessed by 1,600 guests, comprising the royal families, state government leaders and community leaders, including village heads, is scheduled at 11am at Balairung Seri.

The succession of Sultan Abdullah as the Sultan of Pahang was decided by the Pahang Royal Council in a meeting held last Friday. The council unanimously agreed to appoint Sultan Abdullah to replace his father, who was reported to be gravely ill and could no longer carry out his duties and responsibilities as a ruler.

Sultan Abdullah, who was born on July 30, 1959, at Istana Mangga Tunggal, Pekan, is the fourth child and eldest son of Sultan Ahmad Shah and the late Tengku Afzani Tengku Muhammad

He was installed as Regent of Pahang twice, the first on April 28, 1979, when Sultan Ahmad Shah became the seventh Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Sultan Abdullah was once again appointed as Pahang Regent on Dec 28, 2016, when his father’s health began to decline.

Sultan Abdullah married Tengku Puan Pahang Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah on March 6, 1986, and the couple is blessed with four princes and five princesses. — Bernama